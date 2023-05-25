Liberia: Biney Led NPP Condemns VP Taylor

-Accuses her of unleashing thugs

The faction of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) headed by Maryland County Senator James P. Biney has accused Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor of hiring thugs to carry out the recent disruption of normal worship service at the Christ Chapel of Faith of Evangelist Prince Johnson.

A group of partisans from the NPP on Sunday, May 21, unlawfully stormed the premises of the Christ Chapel of Faith and disrupted normal service.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the NPP Biney faction condemned the action of the NPP Youth wing saying the lawless actions displayed by the individuals do not represent the best of the NPP.

"Barely one week ago, we disclosed that the NPP was divided, with one group being lawless. It is important to note that the NPP partisans who disrupted the church service are from the group presided over by Madam Jewel Howard Taylor.

The group comprises people appointed by Madam Taylor to positions in what she referred to as "expanded NEC", unsupported by convention and the constitution of the party.

Peter Blidi and Jimmy Toby, the ringleaders of the church saga, and Roland Duo, all accompanied Madam Taylor on her recent political tour to the Southeast, campaigning for Weah -Taylor's ticket.

We ask the public to view the videos of Madam Taylor's recent tour to the Southeast. As such, Madam Taylor should step up and take control of her supporters who are denigrating the party in the name of protecting her and the President.

Sadly, this latest action by Madam Taylor's loyalists in the party destroyed all we worked for over the years trying to rebrand the NPP," the statement read.

It said the NPP reached this level of acceptance because of the strides it made at foreign missions both in Liberia and outside of Liberia and the lawful and democratic conduct it exhibited over the years.

The Biney NPP faction maintained that there are more good people than bad people in the NPP.

"There are partisans of the NPP who tolerate dissent and criticism from our political adversaries. In light of this, we apologize to the Christ Chapel of Faith on behalf of the NPP and appeal to the public to not characterize the NPP on the basis of the action of these few misguided persons," the statement concluded.