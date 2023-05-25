Liberia: House Begins Budget Performance Report Hearing

The House of Representatives Committee on Ways, Means, and Finance begins Budget Performance Report Hearing today, May 25, at the Capitol Building for line ministries and agencies.

According to the Press and Public Affairs department at the House, the hearing is geared towards reviewing the spending of public funds by these entities to ensure that they are fulfilling their objectives in an efficient and effective manner. This involves assessment of whether the SOEs and Agencies are using the resources allocated to them in the budget appropriately and achieving the expected results.

The hearing will focus on entities' performances for FY- 2022 Consolidated Report, FY - 2023 First Quarter Report, and FY- 2023 Revenue Performance to date (for revenue generation Agency only).

The appearance(s) of SOEs is consistent with Section 8 (a) of the Budget Law 2023.

The hearing begins today, Thursday, with the following institutions appearing; Liberia Revenue Authority, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and the Bureau of State Enterprises.

On Friday, 26 May, Liberia Telecommunications Authority, Liberia Immigration Service and National Road Fund will appear for hearing, while on Monday, 29 May Liberia Maritime Authority, ministries of Labor, Mines & Energy, and the Forestry Development Authority. Tuesday, 30 May will have the Ministry of Justice, National Port Authority, Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company, and the National Fisheries and Acqua Cultural Authority appearing.

Other entities to appear on 31 May will include; Ministry of Health, National Public Health Institute, and the Ministry of Education. The committee will end the hearing on 1 June with the following institutions appearing; ministries of Commerce, Agriculture, and Public Works.

Meanwhile, the Committee says failure on the part of any agency to attend, Section (f & g) of the Budget Law 2023, coupled with available sanctions as expressed in the Public Financial Act, and the House's Rules and Procedures shall apply.