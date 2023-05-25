Ghana: Make Every Pesewa Count - Shippers, Customs House Agents Advised

The Head of the Tax Policy Unit at the Ministry of Finance (MoF), Mr Daniel Nuer Has, admonished shippers and Customs House Agents to abreast themselves with the rudiments of the Exemptions Act 2022 (Act 1083) to avoid wasting operational hours.

He gave the advice at a training programme organized by the Ghana Shippers' Authority (GSA) and the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) for shippers and freight forwarders in Accra last Wednesday.

Mr Nuer further said that the new Act [Act 1083] also ensures transparency and nondiscrimination following the set criteria and eligibility rudiments and assured stakeholders of his outfit's readiness to assist them in their dealings

The new Act is to ensure that every pesewa that belongs to the government will come into the coffers and enhance the effective management of revenue. "We are here to help you and so do not hesitate to come to us for assistance or explanation," he stated

He said the main objectives of the law include setting clear criteria for exemptions, providing for the administration of exemptions; and providing for the monitoring, evaluation, reporting and enforcement of exemptions.

The Head of Shipper Services and Trade Facilitation at the GSA, Mrs Monica Josiah, on her emphasized the importance of understanding the rudiments of the new Act, which according to her would facilitate shipment by removing delays and avoidable costs.