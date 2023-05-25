Nigeria: Police Bust 96 Phone Snatchers, Drug Dealers, Others in Kano

Kano State Police Command, yesterday, said it has arrested no fewer than 96 suspects for phone snatching, drug dealers, and armed robbery among others in the state.

State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Gumel, while parading the suspects before newsmen at the police headquarters in Bompai, gave a breakdown of the arrest to include 52 nabbed in connection with phone snatching and 38 others for kidnapping, armed robbery and theft of motor vehicles while six were arrested for drug-related offences.

According to him, "So far, a total of 96 suspects were arrested for offences ranging from drugs and substance abuse that formed the motivating factor for violent crimes in the state such as mobile phone robbery, kidnapping, armed robbery, theft of motor vehicles, etc.

"The police command is committed to the restoration of the internal security order of the state. We shall continue to work with the required sacrifices and diligent commitments alongside the synergy with relevant stakeholders to resolutely pursue the vision and mission of the Inspector-General of Police."

He appealed to residents to continue to be law-abiding and security conscious.