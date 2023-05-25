Nigeria: Police Bust 96 Phone Snatchers, Drug Dealers, Others in Kano

25 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello, Kano

Kano State Police Command, yesterday, said it has arrested no fewer than 96 suspects for phone snatching, drug dealers, and armed robbery among others in the state.

State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Gumel, while parading the suspects before newsmen at the police headquarters in Bompai, gave a breakdown of the arrest to include 52 nabbed in connection with phone snatching and 38 others for kidnapping, armed robbery and theft of motor vehicles while six were arrested for drug-related offences.

According to him, "So far, a total of 96 suspects were arrested for offences ranging from drugs and substance abuse that formed the motivating factor for violent crimes in the state such as mobile phone robbery, kidnapping, armed robbery, theft of motor vehicles, etc.

"The police command is committed to the restoration of the internal security order of the state. We shall continue to work with the required sacrifices and diligent commitments alongside the synergy with relevant stakeholders to resolutely pursue the vision and mission of the Inspector-General of Police."

He appealed to residents to continue to be law-abiding and security conscious.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.