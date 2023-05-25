Nigeria: Tackle Insecurity With Iron Fist, Nigeria's Unsafe, ActionAid Tells Govt

International non-profit organisation, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, yesterday asked the federal government to tackle insecurity with iron fist, saying Nigeria was now unsafe for human existence.

In a statement signed by the Country Director, Ene Obi, the group lamented the recent attacks and killings in some states, and described it as a disturbing trend.

It also condemned the killing of two US consulate workers and their Police escorts in Anambra, pointing out that the continuous rise in insecurity was dangerous for the economy.

The statement read: "ActionAid Nigeria has been following the unfolding killings in Kaduna and Jos and recently in Anambra with keen interest and has deemed it fit to address this, in addition to other emerging insecurity trends across the nation, that have led to displacement of families and communities and economic disruption in affected locations.

"Evidently, in the weeks leading to the general elections, insecurity was noticeably reduced across the country but now seemingly, rapidly increasing again with banditry, kidnapping, and livestock rustling, with most of the incidents occurring in the Middle Belt and northern Nigeria, which represent the country's farming belt.

"Worthy of mention is the killing of US Consulate workers and their police escorts in Anambra, the disturbing massacre of about 130 women and children in Jos and the unending killings in Southern Kaduna.

"We cannot also forget the reported killing of about 33 persons in Zango Kataf in Southern Kaduna on April 16, 2023, the kidnapping of students at GSS in Kachia, Kaduna State, alongside others and the abductions in Zamfara, Kaduna and other places across the nation.

"Sadly, on the aggregate, it is estimated that over N5 billion was paid as ransom to kidnappers over the last five years, according to SBM Intelligence, indicating that the country's kidnapping industry is witnessing an ugly boom.

"The continuous rise in insecurity is dangerous to the economy and a turn-off to investors. The insecurity trend, particularly as a new administration takes over, will not only decrease investors' confidence, but will also eventually lead to a decline in foreign direct investments.

"Multinationals and other foreign investors in the country may begin to redirect their investments to more stable and secure locations that offer better protection for their resources and operation."