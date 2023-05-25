Gambia: Adama Bojang's Brace Earn Gambia Triumph Over Honduras

Prolific striker Adama Bojang's brace has earned The Gambia U-20 team a slender 2-1 victory over Honduras U-20 team in their opening Group F match of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup played at the Mendoza Stadium on Monday.

Bojang gave the Young Scorpions the lead in the 1st minute of the match.

Honduras U-20 team reacted quickly for an equaliser and levelled the scores through Aceituno in the 5th minute of the match thus the first half ended 1-1.

Upon resumption of the match, Coach Abdoulie Bojang injected in several fresh legs to reinforce his attacking force and his charges dominated Honduras U-20 team in the midfield, crafting some goal scoring chances.

Prolific striker Adama Bojang scored the winner for The Gambia U-20 team in the 83rd minute of the match to complete his brace in the global junior biggest football showpiece.

The Gambia U-20 team clasped 3 points following their hard-fought victory over Honduras U-20 team.

The Young Scorpions will now play against France in their second Group F match tomorrow, Thursday 25th May 2023 at the Mendoza Stadium at 6pm.

France U-20 team lost to Korea Republic U-20 team on the same score line in the other Group F fixture on the same day.

They need a win against The Gambia U-20 team to maintain their hopes of securing qualification to the second round of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.