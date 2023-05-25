Gambia: Ambassador to Spain Presents Letters of Credence

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of The Gambia to the Kingdom of Spain, His Excellency Ambassador Noah Touray, presented his Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Felipe VI, King of Spain at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on Wednesday, 17th May 2023.

Ambassador Touray conveyed special greetings of His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, to His Majesty King Felipe VI and expressed his appreciation for the continued support, cordial relationship, and the trust that exists between the peoples and the Kingdom of Spain and the Republic of The Gambia, demonstrated by the long term support of the Kingdom of Spain to the Ministry of Interior and in particular to the Immigration Department, choosing The Gambia as a destination for Spanish tourists, and the activities of Spanish philanthropists in the country. Ambassador Touray and the King discussed security in the Sahel and along the coast of West Africa, investment, trade, tourism, and the need to upgrade the services at the Spanish diplomatic antenna in Banjul to include consular activities.

His Majesty King Felipe VI congratulated Ambassador Touray on his assumption of duties and enjoined him to work hard to improve the legacy of his predecessors. He shared his memory of The Gambia and her people and the strong ties of friendship the two countries have shared for many years. The King paid tribute to His Excellency President Adama Barrow, the government, and the people of The Gambia for their steadfastness in promoting the rule of law and democratic governance.

Ambassador Touray was accompanied to the Palace by the staff of the embassy.