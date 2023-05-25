Gambia: Crab Island TVET Centre Graduates 153 Trainees

Crab Island Technical and Vocational Training Centre in Banjul recently graduated 153 trainees, who successfully completed intensive training in their respective fields.

Established in 2021, the centre continues to provide technical and vocational education and training for the out-of-school youths. The event was widely graced by cabinet ministers, senior government officials and a cross section of the community.

At the ceremony, Pierre Gomez, minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, said that the initiative to establish a TVET centre at the premises of the former Crab Island Secondary School in Banjul is the brainchild of Ousman Sillah, former National Assembly Member for Banjul North.

The idea is to contribute towards national effort to build the technical capacities and address the skills gap existing in the country.

Minister Gomez noted that MOHERST, which has an oversight policy on TVET, welcomed the initiative and has been accompanying the centre since its inception.

"It is my predecessor, the late Vice President and former Minister of Higher Education, Badara Alieu Joof, who had initiated the support that the ministry is giving Crab Island TVET Centre. I also took the opportunity to support the foundation with another package of scholarship for the trainees for the 2023 batch," he stated.

He therefore commended the graduating class, further reminding them that the certificates received will mark the beginning of the enhancement of their skills, thereby helping them create their own businesses.

Ousman Sillah, chairperson of the board of trustees of Crab Island TVET Foundation and coordinator and interim secretary general of Sub-Saharan Africa Skills and Apprenticeship Stakeholders Network (SASASNET), hailed the collaboration of partners, who he added, have accompanied them in the journey towards building the capacity of the young for employment creation.

The centre, he added, is still benefiting from the goodwill of individuals and partners such as Gambia government, training institutions and enterprises, who continue to commit their time, expertise and resources to ensure its continued existence and relevance.