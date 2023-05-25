Africa Day Declared Public Holiday

His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia has declared Thursday, 25 May 2023 as a Public Holiday throughout the country in observance of Africa Day, formerly African Liberation Day.

The day is set aside to celebrate the economic, cultural, and social Independence of the African Continent through the establishment of the African Union, marking its 60th anniversary. The day reminds Africans to reflect on values that unite the continent in its quest for sustainable peace, unity, and development.

