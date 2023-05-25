Gambia: TMT FC Held - Elite, Bst Win in Gambian 2nd Tier

24 May 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League leaders, TMT FC were held to a draw while Elite United and BST Galaxy FC recorded wins during their week-25 fixtures played across different venues on Monday.

TMT FC were held to a goalless draw by Jam City during a match played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.

The result maintains TMT FC at the top of the table with 49 points in 24 matches while Jam City occupy 6th position with 38 points in 24 games.

Elite United beat BK Milan 2-0 at Live Your Dreams Football Academy in Basori.

Dawda Peters and Sheikh Tijan Jallow scored for Elite United in the 45th and 85th minutes.

The triumph put Elite United on 2nd position with 44 points, a point above BK Milan, who dropped to 3rd position with 43 points after 25 matches.

Meanwhile, BST Galaxy defeated Bombada 2-1 at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.

Zacharia Darboe gave Bombada the lead in the 23rd minute but BST secured the maximum points through Modou Lamin Ceesay and Abdoulie Camara's goals in the 49th and 51st minutes respectively.

The result puts BST Galaxy at 4th position with 42 points while Bombada FC occupy 9th position with 35 points in 25 encounters.

Immigration defeated Kuteh Jumbulu 2-0 during a game played at the Banjul King George 5 Mini Stadium.

Yusupha Ceesay and Lamin Sonko were on target for Immigration FC in the 10th and 53rd minutes.

The win moves Immigration FC to 8th position with 36 points in 25 games while Kuteh Jumbulu maintain their position at rock bottom (18th) position with 13 points in 24 matches.

