I-Care Optics in partnership with Bob Keita Foundation recently offered free eye-screening and eye prescription to 14 inmates and 22 officers of The Gambia Prisons Services at Mile II Central Prison.

The screening exercise was to help the inmates, who don't have clear vision thus limiting their freedom of movement.

At the event, Bakary Dibba, administration officer at the Bob Keita Foundation, said they have partnered with eye care optics to help inmates by giving the free screening to be able to help them with their eye sight.

"Our founder knows how it feels to be a prisoner and he also feels it's necessary to give back to Mile II inmates so as to help them get a clear vision as they don't have freedom of movement like other people."

Dibba reminded that it is also part of their mandate to give back to the community especially those who are unprivileged.

"We will raise fund for the people who got the prescription of medication and lenses."

I.Care optics Ltd is the best ophthalmologist company in The Gambia and offers a wide range of eye care services to its growing clients, thus building a strong relationship in Gambia.