Gambia: Salif Sadio Still Alive - Family Denies WALF TV Death Claim

24 May 2023
The Point (Banjul)

The family of the leader of Movement of Democratic Forces in the Casamance (MFDC), Salif Sadio, has denied Monday reports of WALF TV which claimed that the rebel leader had died.

"The rebel leader, Salif Sadio, is no more. He died a natural death," Walf's correspondent reports on Monday.

Walf's correspondent quotes the village chief of Dialankine, in the community of Oulampane, in the Department of Bignona.

Salif Sadio has simultaneously held political and military positions at the head of his faction of the MFDC since his break with Father Diamacoune, the charismatic leader of the independence movement who died in 2007, as well as with Mamadou Nkrumah Sané, its founder.

Salif Sadio considered himself the only legitimate leader of the MFDC, even though his rival César Atoute Badiate continues to reign on the southern front of the rebellion.

Over 40 years after the start of the conflict, with which three successive Senegalese presidents have been confronted (Abdou Diouf, Abdoulaye Wade then Macky Sall), Casamance has oscillated between war and peace, within the framework of a low-intensity conflict which has reappeared on center stage following the recent deadly clash.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.