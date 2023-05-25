Nigeria: Buhari Signs Senior Secondary Education Commission Bill

Chairman of the governing board of National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), Ambassador Nimota Akanbi, has said President Muhammadu Buhari's assent to the education commission bill signposted his commitment to advancing the nation's education sector.

She also described the presidential signature on the legal framework as a milestone that would project education, especially the senior secondary education sub-sector to an advanced stage.

Akanbi said this in a statement in Ilorin Kwara State on Wednesday following President Buhari's assent to the NSSEC bill, which the National Assembly passed recently.

It would be recalled that the Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, had via his official twitter handle, disclosed that Buhari appended his signature on eight bills including NSSEC.

Akanbi, who commended President Buhari for his bold step in assenting to the bill, pledged that the commission under her leadership would do its best to ensure that the goal for setting up the commission is realised.

She hailed the National Assembly for its promptness and importance it attached to the bill before it scaled through the legislative processes.

"Passing the bill is the indication of Mr President's commitment in advancing education in the country. Also, we want to recognize the efforts and push by the Minister of Education to resuscitate the act of 1999 to 2024 and the resilience and determination of the National Assembly to pass the bill.

"This is indeed a milestone that will project education, especially senior secondary education in the country to an advanced stage.

"We want to reassure Mr President and all the actors involved in the bill passage that we will do our best in ensuring that this lofty objective will not go in vain. It will get the best results it deserves", Akanbi said.