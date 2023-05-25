West Africa: Black Princesses Train to Face Cote d'Ivoire

The Black Princesses resumed training from Monday to begin preparations for their second Group A game against Cote D'Ivoire on Saturday.

Head Coach of the team, Yusif Basigi gave an update on the team after their 3-0 win against Benin in the opening game.

"We allowed the players to rest a day after the game against Benin so they can relax and recover well. At Monday's training session, we worked on their goal scoring chances. We had to train them on when they need to shoot and to be patient when they get the opportunity to score" he said.

Coach Basigi told the media that despite beating the Beninois, the technical teams found some areas of the game that needed improvement and that was what the training sessions would address.

"Against Benin, you could tell that they (Black Princesses) were in a hurry to score and so they missed lots of chances. We have worked on that and with the help of the video analyst, we looked at the mistakes we made in the first game and corrected them"

"For injury concerns, we have few knocks amongst some players but the medical team has assured us that we don't have to worry because they are not serious. They missed Monday's training and some, tomorrow, but they will be ready for our next game against Cote D'Ivoire," Yussif Basigi added.

The Black Princesses will play Cote d'Ivoire in their last Group A game at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Saturday.