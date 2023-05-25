Nigeria: Southern Kaduna, Plateau Killings Not Buhari's Problem - Adesina

The special adviser on media and publicity to the president, Mr Femi Adesina, has said the Southern Kaduna and Plateau State killings were endemic hence, could not be cited as problems of his principal, Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesina stated this when he appeared on Channels TV to speak on the eight-year legacies of Buhari ahead of May 29, 2023 handing over.

The presidential spokesman said not even an inch of the Nigerian soil is under occupation by Boko Haram, adding that the security challenges were not yet eradicated but had been mitigated to a large extent.

Defending Buhari's achievements despite wanton killings, he said, "The Southern Kaduna and Jos crises are endemic in the country; they are not the same as insurgency or banditry... You cannot cite them as problems of the Buhari administration".

He, however, said critics had the right to their opinion, insisting that the Buhari-led government worked, and achieved a lot.

Adesina said the Buhari administration did not fight dissenting voices, rather it accommodated every shade of opinion.

He also stated that Buhari's comment on being far away from Abuja after May 29 is a joke. "The president is full of wise cracks. He has said it several times that he would retire to Daura."

He explained that there was no rule that says the president must dissolve his cabinet after the valedictory FEC meeting.