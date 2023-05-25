Nigeria: Senate Refers Buhari's Request for Refund of N22 Billion to States On Road Projects to Committee

President Buhari on Tuesday sought the Senate's approval for the refund to Borno and Plateau state governments as reimbursement for expenditure on federal roads in the states.

The Senate has asked its committee on Local and Foreign Debts to review President Muhammadu Buhari's request for the approval of a refund of over N22 billion to Borno and Plateau states for their expenditure on the construction of federal roads in their states.

The Senate committee on Local and Foreign Debt is chaired by Clifford Ordia (PDP, Edo Central).

President Buhari on Tuesday sought the Senate's approval for the sum of N16,722,486,2,2 to Borno State Government along with the approval of N6,201,769,470 to Plateau State Government as reimbursement for the federal roads constructed in the states.

Mr Buhari in the letter to the Senate said the request was based on the recommendations and directives of the Federal Minister of Works and Housing.

At the plenary session on Wednesday , the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan , directed the Senate committee on local and foreign debts to look into president Buhari's request before consideration for approval.

Mr Lawan directed the committee to report back to the senate within one week.