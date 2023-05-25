Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Dissolves Cabinet Ahead of Swearing

Political office holders are directed to prepare their handover notes and return government property in their possession

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has dissolved his cabinet ahead of his 29 May swearing-in for a second term.

Mr Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, will be sworn in for another four years on Monday.

The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made the announcement on Wednesday through a circular.

"It is hereby notified for general information that Mr Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has directed that Political Appointees, specifically, Honourable Commissioners, Special Advisers (Cabinet and Non-Cabinet), all Assistants (Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Personal Assistants, Technical Assistants, Personal Aides etc. be notified of the end of term of their appointments, with effect from the close of work on Friday, 26 May, 2023," the circular reads.

"However, political appointees whose appointments are by legislation/tenure-based and members of statutory Commissions/Governing Councils that their tenures have not lapsed, are not affected by this directive unless otherwise informed.

"Therefore, all affected Political Office Holders are expected to prepare individual Handover Notes and return any Government property including Vulty/Project Vehicles in their possession to the Accounting Officer/Most Senior Director of their respective Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA)."

Mr Muri-Okunola said the cabinet members are required to send a copy of the handover notes to the permanent secretary, Cabinet Office no later than Friday.

"Furthermore, all concerned officers are to comply with the provision of paragraph 11 (1b), part one of the Fifth Schedule of Nigeria Constitution on End of Tenure Assets Declaration," the circular reads.

"While wishing the affected political office holders success in their future endeavours, Mr Governor appreciates the contributions and roles of the affected public officers to the development of the State, especially the significant milestones recorded under the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda."