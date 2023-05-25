Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Dissolves Cabinet Ahead of Swearing

25 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

Political office holders are directed to prepare their handover notes and return government property in their possession

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has dissolved his cabinet ahead of his 29 May swearing-in for a second term.

Mr Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, will be sworn in for another four years on Monday.

The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made the announcement on Wednesday through a circular.

"It is hereby notified for general information that Mr Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has directed that Political Appointees, specifically, Honourable Commissioners, Special Advisers (Cabinet and Non-Cabinet), all Assistants (Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Personal Assistants, Technical Assistants, Personal Aides etc. be notified of the end of term of their appointments, with effect from the close of work on Friday, 26 May, 2023," the circular reads.

"However, political appointees whose appointments are by legislation/tenure-based and members of statutory Commissions/Governing Councils that their tenures have not lapsed, are not affected by this directive unless otherwise informed.

"Therefore, all affected Political Office Holders are expected to prepare individual Handover Notes and return any Government property including Vulty/Project Vehicles in their possession to the Accounting Officer/Most Senior Director of their respective Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA)."

Mr Muri-Okunola said the cabinet members are required to send a copy of the handover notes to the permanent secretary, Cabinet Office no later than Friday.

"Furthermore, all concerned officers are to comply with the provision of paragraph 11 (1b), part one of the Fifth Schedule of Nigeria Constitution on End of Tenure Assets Declaration," the circular reads.

"While wishing the affected political office holders success in their future endeavours, Mr Governor appreciates the contributions and roles of the affected public officers to the development of the State, especially the significant milestones recorded under the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.