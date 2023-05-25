Nigeria: Tinubu Bags Nigeria's Highest Honour, Gets Transition Documents

25 May 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammmadu Buhari has conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), Nigeria's highest honour, on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The president also conferred the national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) on the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The investiture of national honours and official handover of transition documents ceremony were performed at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, on Thursday morning.

The 2023 presidential inauguration will mark Nigeria's 7th consecutive democratic transition.

Details later...

 

