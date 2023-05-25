Nigeria: Seun Kuti Jets Out to Switzerland Amid Assault Trial

25 May 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has jetted to Switzerland to kick off his Europe tour in Zurich.

In a post via Instastories on Thursday, the singer shared a picture of himself on the plane.

"Euro tour kicks off tonight in Zurich," he captioned the post.

This is coming after the singer was released on bail, on Tuesday night.

The musician had reported to the Lagos Police Command headquarters after the Inspector-General of Police ordered his arrest for assaulting a policeman in Lagos.

He was subsequently detained at State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) after a magistrate's court in Lagos ordered his remand.

The police had sought to get an order to further keep him in custody for 21 days pending the conclusion of its investigation.

But the court directed the police to detain Kuti for additional 48 hours and then release him on bail.

Last Thursday, the magistrate extended the musician's remand for additional four days to enable the police to continue with its investigation.

She also ordered that his file be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and subsequently adjourned the trial till May 22.

The trial was, however, shifted to Tuesday.

But the magistrates' court failed to sit on Tuesday.

Our correspondent learnt that Magistrate Adeola Olatubosun who had been hearing the case, was away on a training.

Daily Trust understands that the trial will continue as the musician is expected to return to court and the station.

 

