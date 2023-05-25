Ghana: Guide Children On Use of New Technologies to Protect Them - Gender Minister

Families have been urged to support and guide its members, especially children with the use of new technologies in order to protect them from its associate dangers such as trafficking and kidnapping.

Although new technologies have had a positive impact on members of families, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Lariba Zuweira, in a speech read on her behalf by her Deputy, Mrs Francisca Oteng-Mensah, noted that families remained vulnerable to its dangers.

The Minister said this at a town hall meeting organised by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) in Accra yesterday as part of activities to commemorate the celebration of this year's International Day of the Family.

The Day, instituted by the United Nations (UN) is used to promote awareness on issues relating to families, and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families.

This year's celebration is under the theme; 'Families and New Technologies."

"Technology has become an integral part of our everyday life as individuals and families. From our smartphones to our computers, and even our home appliances, all have been built to fit our busy daily schedule and to function effectively," Mrs Zuweira explained.

The Director of the Department of Social Welfare (DSW) under the MoGCSP, Rev. Dr Comfort Asare, urged families to embrace existing and emerging technologies to enhance family life.