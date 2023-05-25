Ghana: Starlife Assurance Pays Medical Bills for 20 New Mothers

24 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A total of 20 new mothers at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital and Mother and Child Hospital, Kasoa have had their bills paid for by StarLife Assurance, paving way for them to be discharged.

This gesture was part of StarLife's celebration of this year's Mother's Day as they supported and showed love to new mothers.

Aside paying for their medical bills, the company also sensitised the new mothers and hospital staff on how to secure the future of the newborn babies through life insurance.

According to the Head of Brand and Communications at StarLife Assurance, Mercy Simpson Jiagge, as part of their social impact projects, they decided to put smiles on the faces of these new mothers as we all celebrated Mother's Day.

"This gesture emphasises our primary focus of enhancing the welfare of the general public and protecting the lives of our clients," she stated.

Hospital Officials thanked StarLife for supporting the new mothers since their discharge would create space in the maternity wards for other mothers who were yet to deliver.

They reiterated that the gesture did not only benefit the new mothers, but the whole hospital as well. They encouraged StarLife to continue to support hospitals in order for more lives to be protected.

The new mothers were grateful to StarLife for coming to their aid.

