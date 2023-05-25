Ghana: Electorate Encouraged to Vote More Women Into Assemblies

Electorates have been encouraged to vote for more women in the District Assembly elections slated for October this year, to promote inclusion at all levels.

Currently women's representation in District Assemblies stands at less than five per cent.

According to Mary Ankomah, Senior Programmes Officer of Abantu for Development, a Women's Group Organisation, stated that over the years women had increasingly shown interest in the local government system that was intended to bring governance to the doorsteps of the people.

She lamented that the situation had failed to attain the 30 per cent United Nations recommended threshold in representation in assemblies making gender-based exclusion a major deficit.

Ms Ankomah gave the encouragement at a press conference on the theme: 'Increasing Women Participation and Representation in the 2023 District Level Elections'

It sought to mobilse and develop capacities of prospective women candidates to strengthen their civic engagement and voice in elections in increasing advocacy towards immediate passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into law.

The programme was organised by Abantu for Development with support from African Women Development Fund (AWDF) which brought together aspiring and assembly women who shared their experiences on the elections.

Ms Ankomah said women participation in political and electoral processes could be considered to be one of the litmus test for women's empowerment and gender equality.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Inclusion of women in District Assemblies is crucial for gender sensitivity, facilitating equitable allocation of resources, ensuring public accountability and strengthening democratic culture for sustainable socioeconomic development.

"The low representation of marginalised groups, especially women, not only limits diversity of legislative processes but consensus building around many of the critical challenges facing the country," Ms Ankomah noted.

The Chairman of Food Security Policy Advocacy Network, Kingsley Offei-Nkansah, in a presentation on 'Mobilising Citizens' Support for Women's Increased Participation and Representation in 2023 District Level Elections' urged women to mentor girls for leadership positions.

He underscored the need to promote equality at all levels since Ghana had signed on many treaties and conventions to promote equality and advised women in politics to target telecommunication organisations to raise awareness on the need to elect them into leadership positions.

The General Secretary of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG), Kokro Amankwah, who was represented by Nii Adjettey Adjei, the Public Relations Officer of NALAG, indicated that participation of women in leadership positions was crucial for national progress, growth and development.

The Programmes Manager of Gender Studies and Human Rights Documentation Centre, Deborah Akakpo, tasked women aspiring for leadership positions in all endeavours to show commitment, dedication and determination to take up such positions and excel.