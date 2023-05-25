Ghana: FBNBank Partners Remitly to Ease Money Transfer

FBNBank Ghana and Remitly Money Transfer have announced a partnership that will make it easier for Ghanaians to receive international money transfers from over 145 countries worldwide, including 40 African nations.

The partnership will afford the diaspora community the opportunity to transfer money to their families and friends back home in Ghana through FBNBank Ghana.

Remitly Money Transfer is a digital-based remittance service, and the partnership with FBNBank will allow beneficiaries to receive remittances via cash pick-up at any of the 25 networked FBNBank branches and agencies across Ghana.

The partnership is also expected to promote digital remittances in Ghana while making more people financially included.

Mr Victor Y. Asante, MD/CEO of FBNBank, said, "The partnership with Remitly Money Transfer will support the bank's agenda of facilitating transfer of money to every resident in the country in a seamless process."

He said, "The collaboration will position FBNBank as the leading partner in the money transfer business in Ghana and aid the Bank's efforts to mobilise remittances from Ghanaians in the diaspora for beneficiaries back in Ghana. As a Bank, we continue to develop these products because we remain committed to delivering the Gold Standard of Value and Excellence to our customers by putting their needs first. This partnership rightly addresses that Customer Promise we have made and are committed to delivering on."

Customers and users of Remitly money transfer at FBNBank will benefit from reducing the risks of money laundering and advancing responsible financial inclusion of migrants and their beneficiaries, accelerating the transformation of rural households, and increase convenience and empowerment of users.