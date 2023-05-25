Ghana: NDC UK/ Ireland Aspirant Congratulates Elected Female Contestants

An aspiring Deputy Organiser of the UK/Ireland Chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gifty Ohui Agbenu, has congratulated all female contestants who emerged elected in the just-ended parliamentary primaries of the party.

She expressed appreciation to the female contestants for the bold steps taken to contest in an election which hitherto was deemed as preserve of their male counterparts.

"I appeal to those who could not make it, to join hands in helping the flagbearer, former President John Mahama win the upcoming 2024 general election because the NDC will always remain a symbol of democratic experimentation in Ghana," Ms Agbenu said.

In a statement signed and issued yesterday, it indicated that internal contests of that nature were not expected to produce winners, but representatives, neither were they expected to produce losers, but loyalists.

It expressed confidence, trust and hope in the capabilities of women to deliver in advancing the fortunes of the NDC in their various constituencies and admonished the elected female candidates to stand shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts in building the NDC into a formidable, attractive and robust party.

"Congratulations to all the women aspirants who emerged elected to lead the party in their various constituencies but you must not be complacent but work hard to win your respective seats in order to increase women participation in decision-making, legislation and the flagbearer's votes in the constituencies," the statement said.