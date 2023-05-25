Ghana: Apologise to Fans or... - ...NCC Tells Alhaji Akambi

24 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackum

The National Chapters Committee (NCC) of Accra Hearts of Oak has asked a director of the club, Alhaji Amadu Moro Brimah, known as Alhaji Akambi, to apologise to the club's fans before their next home game.

This, according to the NCC, was based on the receipt of a voicemail in which Alhaji Akambi was heard 'disrespecting' the club's fans and dismissing their concerns over Hearts disappointing 5-1 defeat to Medeama SC on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A statement signed by the NCC National Chairman, Mr Elvis Herman Hesse Jnr, said the NCC believes that it was important for Alhaji Akambi to demonstrate better judgment as a former leader of the supporters and should rather collaborate with the supporters and engage them; assuring them of efforts to rectify the situation at hand rather than the posture he has taken.

The statement also condemned actions by fans involved in verbal attacks on the club's directors.

The NCC apologised to the fans of the club over the loss to Medeama, noting that "we understand the pain felt by the passionate supporters and acknowledge the frustration expressed due to the team's performance in that particular match and other ones. Undoubtedly, this falls below the high standards expected of Accra Hearts of Oak."

The NCC, he stated, recently initiated a project aimed at increasing fans attendance at both home and away matches, but that has suffered significantly due to the lackluster performance of the team.

