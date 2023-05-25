Ghana: Awukugua Methodist Church Holds Spelling B Competition

The Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary popularly called SUWMA in the Wesley Methodist Church, Awukugua, in the Eastern Region celebrated its 10th anniversary with a "Spelling B" competition for pupils in the Awukugua community.

The Minister in charge of the Wesley Methodist Church, Awukugua, Rev. Isaac Yao Boamah congratulated members of SUWMA for ably guiding the Organsation for 10 years and commended them for their continuous support to the growth and development of the Church.

Rev. Yao Boamah also expressed appreciation of the Church to Nana Afua Onyene, Akwamuhene of Awukugua-Akwapim, Nana Baffour, Kumankum of Awukugua Mr Daniel Agyei and the entities which sponsored the competition.

Thirty Pupils participated in the competition which was won by Patricia Awukubea with Kelvin Ofori Adjei taking the second position. Miriam Asare Nortei came 3rd with Comfort Darko placing 4th.

Four notable personalities assisted in pronouncing the words for the contestants. They were Mr Africanus Anane, a former Headmaster of Presec, Legon, Mr Christian Attram Gyeketey, the Society Lay Movement Council Chairman and past Headmaster, Mrs Felicia Kemeseh, Mrs Caroline Appiah, SUWMA Secretary and Mr Kofi Ntow, a leader in the Church.

The event planners included, Mr Isaac Addo, Joseph Addo, David Obuobi, Elvis Ojugu Frimpong, Emmanuel Nortei Jnr, Solomon Lartey, Patience Addo, George Nortei and Joseph Opoku.

In attendance were Mr Edward Anane, Augustina Frimpong, Emmanuel Nortei, staffs of Awukugua Methodist School and SDA School and all SUWMA members. The event was sponsored by Indomie, Sakoa Press Ltd and Mrs Comfort Owusu Boamah.