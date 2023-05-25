Kenya: You Will Bear Your Own Load, President Ruto Warns Corrupt State Officials

Nairobi — President William Ruto has read the riot act to his Cabinet and the state officials at the Ministries, Department, and Agencies (MDA) that they will carry their own cross should their dockets be found culpable of corruption.

In a letter signed by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, the Pesident insisted that his administration will not be tainted by state officers who engage in corruption in their respective dockets.

"In line with H.E the president's proclamation, it is hereby reiterated that those in charge of managing public resources will take personal responsibility for any misuse of resources," stated Koskei.

President Ruto has directed all MDAs to take necessary action to ensure that corruption is prevented in their respective institutions.

Having delegated his executive powers to the Cabinet and their respective department, the Head of State has insisted he will not tolerate corruption at any rank in government.

"In view of this,you are strongly advised to take specific note of the specific constitutional and legislative provisions relating to each of your offices and ensure compliance within your respective institutions," Koskei said.

This comes amidst the move by the President to reassigned seven Principal Secretaries in a reshuffle following the sacking of Public Health Principal Secretary Josephine Mburu.

Correctional Services Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni was named the new PS responsible for the Public Health docket yielding her portfolio to Ether Ngero who ceded the Performance Management docket in the Prime Cabinet Secretary's Office.

Ngero however resigned days after the reshuffle citing personal reasons.

President Ruto moved Medical Services PS Peter Tum to Sports.

Livestock PS Harry Kimtai took Tum's slot at Afya House relinquishing the docket he held to Jonathan Mueke who served as Sports PS.

Forestry PS Ephantus Kimani swapped slots with Irrigation's Gitonga Mugambi.

Ruto fired Mburu on Monday over graft allegations on the donor-funded National Malaria Programme.

Koskeihad stated that the decision follows complaints of alleged impropriety within the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) in its management and administration of various medical programs being undertaken by Kenya in conjunction with its development partners.

"THE COMPLAINTS FOLLOW the regular verification of expenditure by the Global Fund with regard to the National Malaria Programme that targets millions of low income Kenyan households within our nation's malaria endemic regions," Koskei, who doubles up as Ruto's Chief of Staff said.

He further stated that the alleged maladministration on the part of KEMSA is with regard to the procurement of treated mosquito nets for those vulnerable households, which he says could have led to significant exposure to the disease and increase in its severity in the endemic regions.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha suspended Terry Ramadhani as Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Chief Executive Officer alongside three KEMSA staffers over graft allegations.

The Health CS also suspended 5 Afya House officials working under the Ministry of Health (MOH) National Malaria Programme.

Those suspended are: Martin Wamwea (MOH), Lenson Kariuki (MOH), Dr. Pauline Duya (MOH), Livingstone Njuguna (MOH), Dr. Charles Kariuki Chege (MOH), Justus Kinoti (KEMSA), Cosmas Rotich (KEMSA) and Anthony Chege (KEMSA).

The decision comes following complaints of alleged impropriety within the KEMSA in its management and administration of various medical programmes being undertaken by Kenya in conjunction with its development partners.