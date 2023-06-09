Kenya: DP Gachagua Vows to Break Coffee Cartels

Nyeri — Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has promised to get rid of cartels in the coffee sector saying that famers must earn 95 percent price of coffee sold to buyers directly.

Speaking when he opened coffee conference in Meru Gachagua said that time is up for cartels in the industry and that the government will restore farmers dignity .

"I want to state clearly that as Kenya kwanza administration led by our president William Ruto we have zero interest in farmers money so cartels your time is up we must restore farmers dignity by ensuring that they get ninety five percent of their produce worth" he said.

Gachagua who was accompanied by agriculture minister Mithuka Linturi and his cooperative counterpart simon Chelagaui said that long chain of brokers in the marketing of the crop is to blame for poor pay which has led to low production .

"This issue of farmers being peanuts is to blame for low production how do you expect a farmer who is paid poorly to work hard in his or her farm ,if we address the issue of marketing then outmatically farmers will go back to their farms and work" said Gachagua .

Gachagua said the government was aware that they will hurt a few people but many farmers will benefit in the process.

The deputy president opined that splitting of coffee societies was also to blame saying that non economical societies have ensured farmers do not get value for their produce .

He said that once decision are made and resolution arrived at they will be incorporated in the new coffee act.

Minister for cooperative Simon chelagui said that lack of regulation of coffee exchange is to blame for perennial poor price of coffee at Nairobi coffee auction .

"Your excellence we have a situation that where our auction has been taken o er by foreigners we have we government or farners representation so what they do is to collude and buy our produce at a throw away prices " said Chelagui.

He suggested setting up of a price control to oversee the auction and also revival of KPCU.

Linturi on the other hand stated said that his ministry is ready to implement the resolutions made at the conference .