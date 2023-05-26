Liberia: Rural Women in Nimba Abandon PYJ

Nimba County — Over 5,000 rural women from Electoral District#4 in Nimba County have threatened to leave Senator Prince Johnson's Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) party for expelling their lawmaker Gunpue Kargon and three others.

MDR executives, including Senator Johnson, recently gathered in Ganta at the PYJ Polytechnic University and expelled Representative Kargon and three others, including vice chairman for governmental and political affairs Wilfred Bangura from the party for alleged divided loyalty.

PYJ openly demanded the lawmaker to choose which party he (Gunpue Kargon) wants to be within the pending elections.

"We in the MDR are the ones that made you to have many properties and improve your living condition today; we want you to openly tell the gathering here which party you belong to", he told the expelled lawmaker.

According to Senator Johnson, the CDC-led government is fighting the people of Nimba because former Vice President Joseph Boakai named Senator Jeremiah Koung of the MDR as his running mate.

Following the expulsion of Rep. Kargon, huge population of Nimbaians mainly rural women from District#4 have vowed not to support PYJ's reelection and the Boakai-Koung Ticket.

The head of the group, Madam Mary Massaquoi, said their decision is based on disrespect shown them by Senator Johnson, noting that despite gathering recently in their numbers to beg him not to expel their son, Representative Gunpue Kargon, from the MDR, he ignored their plead.

Madam Massaquoi explained that Representative Kargon is a founding member of the MDR, and he should have faced other punishment other than expulsion.

The Nimba District#4 women, attired in their uniforms gathered on the campus of the PYJ Polytechnic University where they vowed to abandon Sen. Johnson and instead, support the re-election bid of President George Weah.

Prior to reaching their decision, President Weah recently produced a music for them, describing them as very important people.

The President promised to impact lives of the women of District#4.

Our correspondent, who was at the PYJ Polytechnic University campus said Representative Kargon openly told Senator Johnson that despite his expulsion from the party, he will not disrespect him because the Senator is a son of God.

"I will not be ungrateful to President George Weah's government and also disrespect Senator Prince Johnson", he added.

Addressing reporters, the Nimba County chairman of the MDR, Mr. Joseph G. Wongar, expressed disappointment in Representative Gunpue Kargon and several former representatives from the county, who he said got elected on MDR's tickets, but later left the party.

He said executives of the party are aware of those lawmakers who are working against its interest, lamenting that the MDR made people who today, have turned their backs against the political institution.

