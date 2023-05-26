Liberia: NEC Threatens to Prosecute Violators

Ahead of the conduct of the October 10, 2023, Presidential and Legislative Elections, the National Elections Commission, (NEC) has threatened to punish aspirants who are involved in violating the electoral and campaign laws of Liberia.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2023, the Chairperson of NEC, Madam Davidetta Brown Lansanah, noted that he institution remains unwavering in prosecuting would be violators.

As per the earlier pronouncement, the Commission has reiterated that documentation of violations of the campaign regulations is ongoing since 5 May 2023.

The Commission also notes that since the issuance of the May 15, 2023, ultimatum for would-be aspirants to remove or take down their paraphernalia, the Commission, in monitoring, observed that in many of the fifteen (15) counties is unheeded.

The Commission through its chairperson noted that it will apply appropriate measures for these violations.

"The Commission reminds all aspirants that the Campaign period runs from 5 August 2023 to 8 October 2023."

Meanwhile, the NEC also uses this opportunity to inform political parties, coalitions, alliances, and independent aspirants that, based on the electoral timeline, the nomination of candidates for the 10 October 2023 General Elections will begin on 14 June 2023 and end at 5:00 PM on 14 July 2023, with no extension. All political parties, coalitions, alliances, and independent aspirants are advised to take advantage of this one-month period to complete their nomination process.

Similarly, NEC revealed that it has not received all the funds needed for the conduct of the 2023 elections noting that it is still engaging the Ministry of Finance in that regard.