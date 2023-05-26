Liberia: Desist From Stabbing Farmington's Spirit

editorial

Very outrageous! satanic! barbaric! unrefined, unprincipled and undemocratic for the nation and citizens to be brutally tormented with imposed dangerously-prone concepts of chaotic atmosphere pointing to reversing the peace way back to the nefarious days, when guns and bombs made major decisions at the expense of absolute breakdown of law and order.

Pronouncements flying from one end to another which are inimical to security, stability, unity and harmony, including co-existence, are reckless recipes for the total destruction of the wholesome functioning of the re-affirmation of the Farmington's Declaration in April of this year, committing all political leaders and their respective parties along with the very partisans, to completely shy away from any and all forms of electoral violence during and after the October 10, 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

When the Heads of the various Political Parties assembled at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County in April, in the presence of Stakeholders and Members of the International Community, and after they (Political Leaders) affixed their respective signatures to the document, saying a big "No" to electoral violence; lest they forget, indeed, they were signing a promissory note that would be binding on their collective integrity on the line, if they ever venture to do the opposite in the interim.

Today, the air is loaded with gross violation of the spirit and letters of the Farmington's through loose hullabaloos geared towards settling political score which is not, in any form, manner, style and fashion in the supreme interest of the collectivized objectives and aspirations of the Liberian people; with some stakeholders including the very government only condemning such uncivilized action, but, especially the government , responsible to execute law, has also fallen far too short of instituting arrest , prosecuting by conducting due process, since the available video is reflective of those involved are vivid; however, pathetically sends mixed-signals too worrisome, considering the previous commitment made in the United States of America by President George M. Weah that the elections of October 10, 2023 will be free, fair, credible and violence-free; so crystal clear that we still hold this to be truth.

With elections just five months away, it is incumbent upon all to desist from stabbing Farmington's Spirit and allow the people to exercise their political and constitutional rights to choose or maintain their respective leaders without being coerced from any bloc directly or indirectly; as the elections are very important as the most defining moment in the lives of the people and the troubled-history of the country.

Now is the time to chant peace, peace and peace all the way and not war, war and war.