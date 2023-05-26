Sierra Leone: American University Honours President Bio

The American University in Washington has awarded President Julius Maada Bio with its Global Alumni Leader Award 2023.

The President is an alumni of the University; there he attained his master's degree in International Affairs. He enrolled into the University after retiring from the Sierra Leone military service in 1996 and moved to the United States.

This recognition holds special significance for me as a proud alumnus of this great institution. Undoubtedly, my time at the American University better prepared me for the leadership roles I have taken on with humble confidence since my graduation over two decades ago, the President wrote on his Twitter Page after receiving the award.

He said the education he received at the School of International Service in the institution has consistently guided his path through his second coming into public service as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

"My time at the American University left an indelible mark on me. It broadened my mind and inspired my lifelong commitment to learning, which has come to define my administration's Human Capital Development agenda for the sustainable development and social progress of Sierra Leone," he said.

The President expressed delight for receiving the global award from his Alma Mater, noting his eagerness to explore partnerships towards extending the academic excellence and ethos of the American University in higher institutions in Sierra Leone.

"I am proud to be part of the American University family of CHANGEMAKERS who makes communities and the World more inclusive, equal, and, therefore, better."