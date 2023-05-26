West Africa: Sierra Leone U-20 Women Heightens Training Ahead of WAFU Zone A Tourney

As the U-20 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A women's tournament draws near, Sierra Leone U-20 female team has braced up for the forthcoming competition.

Twenty-two players and fourteen officials left Freetown on Tuesday afternoon for Kenema for onward preparations.

According to social media post shared by the team's Media Officer, Hawa Dauda, the team commenced training on Wednesday morning at the Kenema Town Field and will continue their training there.

The competition is expected to commence on Wednesday 24th May 2023 with four nations (Sierra Leone, Guinea, Senegal and Guinea Bissau) likely to compete for the prestigious trophy.

The draw will be held on Tuesday ahead of the showpiece in Bo.