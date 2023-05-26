Africa: Wrestling - Ibrahim Bunduka Wins Silver At African Championship

Sierra Leone's United States of America-based wrestler, Ibrahim Bunduka wins the silver medal for Sierra Leone at the ongoing Africa Wrestling Championship in Hammamet, Tunisia.

Bunduka settled for the silver medal in the 60 kg Greco- Roman category and joined the list of Sierra Leoneans to have secured the African Championship medal in the continental stage.

The Marymount men's wrestling assistant coach made it to the finals with a win against Tunisian's Mohamed Yassine Hkiri 6 - 5 in the Quarterfinals and set up a semi-final contest against Romio Ricardo Goliath of Namibia who he also defeated 7-5.

The Gold medal battle proved tough for the Sierra Leone American-based wrestler as he lost to Haithem Mahmoud Ahmed Fahmy Mahmoud of Egypt 12-0.

Bunduka is no stranger to the international wrestling scene as he has previously had success with the United States in the Greco-Roman discipline. He finished fourth at the 2019 US Open and World Team Trials at 55 kilograms and finished second at the Junior World Team Trials back in 2014.

Bunduka is the latest Sierra Leonean to win a silver medal on the African stage, in May 2012, Wrestler Abdulai Salam has become the first Sierra Leonean wrestler to win silver medals in the traditional category at the 8th Community African Wrestling tournament CAWT hosted in Niger. He also won a bronze medal in African Oceania Championship in Marrakesh in Morocco in March of the same year.