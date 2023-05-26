Sierra Leone: UBA Sl Unveils Drizilik As Brand Ambassador for Leo, NEXTGEN Banking Products

UBA Sierra Leone, Africa's best and most resilient banking group with operations in 20 African countries and offices in three global financial centers, has signed Sierra Leone best singer and songwriter, George Menelik Benjamin (AKA Drizilik), as Brand Ambassador for UBA Leo and NEXTGEN Retail Banking Products.

The unveiling was done on Wednesday 24th May, 2023, at their head office 15 Charlotte Street, Freetown.

In his statement during the signing ceremony, Mohamed Alhajie Samoura, Acting MD/CEO of UBA Sierra Leone, expressed his heart felt appreciation to sign partnerships with the artists Drizilik as brand ambassador for their two products.

He said the strategic collaboration signifies a powerful union between artistry and innovation in banking, aiming to inspire young people in Sierra Leone and worldwide to cultivate the habit of banking, adding that Drizilik is a multi-award-winning Sierra Leonean singer and rapper with over 3 million online streams in the past three years and notable collaborations in the music industry.

"As a bank, we believe he will serve as an excellent voice to promote the features of UBA Leo and NextGen Account. Banking doesn't have to be boring; Leo is a Chatbot that enables you to effortlessly send money to any UBA bank account, UBA prepaid card, other banks, and financial institutions," he said

He further stated that the two products are simple to use 'Simply type 'Send money' on any of the Leo platforms to transfer funds to oneself and loved ones.

He added that to make the transactions simple, easy, and faster, the costumer can do so just by having a conversation with Leo on WhatsApp +23279919919, Facebook Messenger, Apple Messages, Instagram, and Google Business Chat.

He said the UBA NextGen accounts cater for students in senior secondary school, tertiary institutions, or National Youth Service Corps members aged 18-25 years. He said it provides a tailored banking experience for young individuals.

"UBA Leo and NextGen Products are designed with the youth in mind, aiming to make banking services easy and accessible for young people. As a bank, we want to encourage young, individuals in Sierra Leone to view banking as a lifestyle rather than a mundane task."

"Drizilik brings a unique perspective and unparalleled artistic prowess to this partnership, embodying the core values and principles shared by both UBA Sierra Leone and our esteemed customers.Since these products are youth-oriented, Drizilik's exceptional talent, combined with his deep understanding of their brand's vision, makes him the perfect embodiment of the spirit and ethos that define his craft as an ambassador for these products," he said.

He continues that the collaboration sets the stage for exciting and ground-breaking activities such as the Leo Party, Customer Engagement, Campus Storms, social media engagements, and branch visitations.

He said the activities to be revealed in the coming weeks and months, promise to revolutionize enrolment on Leo and NextGen like never before.

George Menelik Benjamin (AKA Drizilik), said he was honored to the part of the UBA family as their product brand ambassador, stating that he will ensure the two products reach far and wide across Sierra Leone.

"I am thrilled to collaborate with UBA Sierra Leone on this exciting venture. The bank's dedication to excellence and commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation resonate deeply with my artistic vision. Together, we will embark on a journey to improve product knowledge and encourage young people to open accounts with the bank," he said.