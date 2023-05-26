Ghana: Berekum Chelsea GM Urges Team to Make Top 4

General Manager of Berekum Chelsea, Alhaji Hussein Alpha, has goaded the playing body of the club to endeavour to make the Top-4 cut in the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaign.

"We did excitingly well in last season's GHALCA Top 6 tournament and cannot afford to miss it out this season. This time around, the competition is reverting to its original Top 4 and we need to improve on our performance and qualify," Alhaji Alpha told the TimesSports in an interview yesterday, reminding the players to work their socks off to be able to make the cut.

"I know it is an arduous task, but it is not beyond our capabilities. I strongly believe we have all the qualities to be there; so let's make it happen."

Alhaji Alpha, who is also known as Ayemi Ayemi, said he was prepared to do his damnedest as the club's General Manager to inspire the players to attain their goal.

The Biribies have had a topsy-turvy run this season, but impressively find themselves in fifth position on 46 points - one adrift defending champions, Asante Kotoko, who are fourth on the log.

The business mogul, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Construction and Trading Enterprise, has supported the club in diverse way, promising to surprise the playing body with "something special" if they are able to finish in the Top 4 bracket.

"There is a package in store for the team once they finished fourth; and I believe they can," Alhaji Alpha asserted.

Berekum Chelsea face off with Nsoatreman FC at home on Sunday, daring to dash for the maximum points

He urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to find a way of promoting the league better than they did this season, "so that we can have a more interesting campaign that would motivate supporters to fill the stadia."

Medeama lead the pack with 53 points, only one and two points better than Aduana Stars and Bechem United respectively - with only three games to go.