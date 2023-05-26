Nigeria - Tainted Sale?

Alison Dilworth/Friends of the Earth
Shell oil spill at Goi, Ogoni Land, Niger Delta (file photo).
26 May 2023
Amnesty International (London)

Nigeria's new government under President Bola Tinubu will be sworn in on 29 May 2023. In this new report, Amnesty International explains why the incoming administration must ensure that the oil multinational, Shell and the planned divestment of its onshore oil interests in the Niger Delta does not lead to a further deterioration in human rights, in a region blighted by decades of oil pollution.

During the past twenty years Amnesty International has conducted extensive research and documented the human rights and environmental impact of Shell's operations in the Niger Delta. This report is the latest in a series of Amnesty International publications on the Niger Delta and recommends a series of safeguards to protect the rights of people potentially affected by Shell's planned disposal of its oil interests in Nigeria.

