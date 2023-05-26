Nigeria: I Know Extent of Tasks Ahead, Won't Fail Nigerians - Tinubu

Abuja — President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said yesterday he understands the magnitude of the tasks ahead as he prepares to take on the mantle of leadership, assuring that he would not disappoint Nigerians and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu spoke, yesterday, after being conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic, GCFR, the highest national honour by President Buhari, in Abuja. Senator Kashim Shettima, the vicepresident-elect, was equally bestowed with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, GCON.

Tinubu, who was declared winner of the February 25 presidential election after defeating Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, told President Buhari to "expect knocks" on his door.

"I understand the honour given to me today and the magnitude of the task ahead; whether you go to Daura or Niger Republic, expect knocks on your doors," he said.

He said: "I am a simple man who is the beneficiary of the support and goodwill of the people of Nigeria.

"The people have put their trust in us. You have done your part Mr. President.

"Now, that great duty descends on me. I understand the meaning of the honour given to me today and of the task that awaits.

"I must run this race and must do it well. On security, the economy, agriculture, jobs, education, health and power and in all other sectors we must make headway. The people deserve no less. In this, I shall disappoint neither them nor you, Mr. President."

Tinubu, who said Nigeria's path may not always be smooth, expressed faith in the country's purpose and collective ability to overcome challenges.

He said: "Our way shall not always be smooth. Yet we are imbued with faith in our purpose and a firm belief in our collective ability to overcome the challenges that confront us."

The President-elect commended President Buhari's unwavering commitment to the progressive ethos and good governance, noting that as a leader, he took courageous decisions when others shied away.

He specifically thanked him for designating June 12 as Democracy Day and honouring the late Chief Moshood Abiola with the GCFR, a decision other presidents failed to take.

Tinubu said: "President Buhari, you have shown courage in taking tough decisions others avoided.

"One such decision was to recognise the injustice of the annulment of the 1993 election, to designate June 12 as Democracy Day, and to bestow the nation's highest honour on the late MKO Abiola.

"As much as anyone could, you reached back into history to set the record straight and heal a festering wound.

"The justice you did in this matter lends special meaning to today."

The President-elect also expressed his gratitude to President Buhari for bestowing the nation's highest honours on him and Vice President-elect Shettima.

He also thanked him for the transition documents and the diligent work performed by the transition council, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

While acknowledging the comprehensive scorecard presented in the transition documents, he said: "The documents summarise the immense work of your administration. They constitute an impressive and noteworthy scorecard."

He emphasised that the ceremony exemplified Nigeria's vibrant and true democracy, where one leader honours his successor and ensures a smooth transition of power.

"This stately occasion is living evidence that Nigeria is a vibrant and true democracy," Tinubu said.

I've run a good race, time to pass the baton - Buhari

President Buhari gave himself pass mark while speaking at the investiture of national honours of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic, GCFR, on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, GCON, on Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima.

The outgoing President handed the Transition Documents as well as the symbolic Baton of Service over to Asiwaju Tinubu at the event, held at Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The investiture which attracted a lot of dignitaries, serving and former governors, as well as members of the diplomatic corps, was part of the programme of events of the 2023 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.

President Buhari, who will be exiting office on May 29 said he had done his part in steering the ship of the country to success, adding that it was now time for him to pass leadership responsibility on to another who will continue with the task.

He expressed confidence that with the President-elect in charge, Nigeria is in safe hands.

According to him, "I would like now to express my deepest gratitude to the Nigerian people for their unwavering support and trust throughout my tenure as President. It has been an honour and a privilege to serve this great nation, and I am confident that Nigeria is in capable hands as we embark on this new chapter.

"I have run a good race, I have finished my course. It is now time for another to take up the baton."

He congratulated both political leaders, who had served as Governor of Lagos and Borno States, respectively.

He said, "I extend my warmest congratulations to the President-elect, on his well-deserved victory at the February 25th, 2023 Presidential elections. The Nigerian people have recognized your leadership qualities, political acumen, and passion to serve our great nation, and have entrusted you with the burden of governing our beloved country.

"I have no doubt that Nigeria will continue to thrive and achieve new heights under your leadership. You were the best candidate at the elections and Nigerians have chosen wisely.

"I equally extend my congratulations to the Vice President-elect. Your wealth of experience in governance, your unwavering commitment to the well-being of the Nigerian people, and your exemplary leadership during challenging times as Governor of Borno State, have made you a deserving candidate for this position. I have full confidence that you will serve our nation with utmost dedication and integrity.

"In accordance with the Honours Award Act, 1963, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, (LFN), 2004, Presidents/Heads of State receive the Honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) while the Vice Presidents are awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

"Today, with the authority vested in me, as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have conferred the National Honour of GCFR on His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that of the GCON on His Excellency Kashim Shettima respectively.

"As we celebrate this auspicious occasion, let us not forget the immense responsibilities that come with leadership. The challenges facing our nation are significant, and it is the duty of the President and Vice President to address them with courage, wisdom, and compassion.

"We must remain committed to the principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability, as these are the foundations upon which our nation's progress and development rely, "

The President noted that Asiwaju had the experience and capacity to lead the country, carrying on the legacy of his administration.

"President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you have a long and illustrious track record of public service, marked by your exceptional achievements in various capacities. Your transformative leadership in Lagos State, where you left an indelible mark in the areas of infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic development, speaks volumes about your dedication to the welfare of the Nigerian people."