Nigeria: Lack of Trust Breaking Up Nigeria - Edwin Clark

An elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has said lack of trust is breaking up Nigeria, stressing the need for unity and peace in the country.

Clark spoke on the occasion of his 96th birthday celebration on Thursday at his residence in Abuja, where prominent personalities including top politicians gathered.

The leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) said, "It's lack of trust that is breaking up Nigeria; Nigeria is so divided today. I am a Nigerian; I won't keep quiet when Nigerians are suffering. If Nigeria does not stand properly, there will be no unity, there will be no peace."

The former Minister of Information said he had not been celebrating his birthday since the Chibok girls' abduction in 2014 because it was the worst experience any country could have.

"I stopped celebrating my birthdays since the Chibok school girls were abducted in Borno State. It was very painful. Today, I am not celebrating, I am thanking God. I am not celebrating because I lost two younger brothers in the past," he said.

Speaking during the occasion, the Bayelsa State governor, Duoye Diri, expressed happiness that Clark was still preaching unity at 96, and could still remember Nigeria's history.