Ghana: Akufo-Addo Congratulates NPP, NDC for Peaceful Kumawu By-Election

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the two Independent Candidates for a peaceful, credible and transparent by-election in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region on May 23, 2023.

He also applauded the Electoral Commission (EC) for maintaining its tradition of organising "the best elections in the Fourth Republic."

"I congratulate warmly the people of Kumawu on conducting a peaceful, credible, and transparent by-election, on May 23, 2023, to elect their new Member of Parliament (MP), which has given another big boost to our democracy," President Akufo-Addo stated.

The NPP parliamentary candidate Ernest Anim polled 15,264 votes in Tuesday's election to defeat the NDC candidate, Kwasi Amankwah, and the two independent candidates, both of whom are called Kwaku Duah.

The NDC's Mr Amankwah garnered 3,723 votes while Kwaku Duah (1) had 2,478 votes with the other Kwaku Duah managing a paltry 62 votes.

President Akufo-Addo lauded the NPP, NDC, and the two independent candidates for their contribution to this positive outcome of the election and also, the Jean Mensa-led EC for maintaining its tradition of organising the best elections in the Fourth Republic.

The president congratulated Mr Anim, the NPP parliamentary candidate-elect, for his 71 per cent emphatic victory in the by-election and the national, regional, constituency, polling station executives, members, supporters,sympathisers, faithful, well-wishers of the NPP who should be strongly commended for their outstanding work.

According to President Akufo-Addo, they brought about the excellent result, recording one of the highest turnouts in a by-election in the history of the Fourth Republic, adding that"I am confident that he will make an effective and efficient representative of the people of Kumawu in Parliament to signify the elephant continues to be on the forward march."

"God bless Ernest Yaw Anim, the people of Kumawu, and Ghanaian democracy, and may God bless us all, and our homeland Ghana, and make her great and strong," he stressed.