Ghana: Tiler Gets 10 Years for Unlawful Entry, Stealing

The Hohoe Circuit Court in the Volta Region, has sentenced a 40-year-old tiler, Evans Hofe, to 10 years imprisonment forstealing and unlawful entry.

Pleading guilty to the charges, Hofe said he and the accomplice, Agrah Bright, stole items from a warehouse because of the economic hardship.

Hofe told the court that 'the living was hard for him,' so he discussed his situation with his accomplice; Agrah Bright, currently at large, and both went to the warehouse of the complainant and stole the items.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, prosecuting,said that the complainant was a businessman, who traded in general goods and fertiliser sacks, which were usually kept at the warehouse.

The prosecution told the court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey thatthe complainant hired a brother of the convict to convey his goods in a vehicle from Accra to the warehouse.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict at times served as a driver's mate to his brother and helped him (brother) to cart good to the warehouse.

The court heard that the convict and his accomplice jumped over the fence wall,entered the warehouse and stole 684 fertiliser sacks.

Chief InspAziati said the activities of the convict and his accomplice were captured by Closed Circuit Televisioninstalled at the warehouse.

He said while Hofe and his accomplice were transporting the stolen goods to Hohoe, they were intercepted by police patrol team, and Agrah escaped but Hofe was arrested.

Chief InspAziati said Hofewas taken to the police station together with the goods.

The prosecution said the complainant went to the police station and identified the stolen sacks as his. Chief InspAziati said Hofe in his caution statement admitted the