Ghana: 49 Foreigners Arrested for Human Trafficking, Cyber-Crime Activities in Accra ... 70 Laptops Computers, 2 Cars, 91 Mobile Phones, Others Retrieved

At least 49 Nigerians have been arrested for alleged human trafficking syndicate and cyber-crime related activities in Accra.

The exercise was organised by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service.

The suspects who were made up of 47 males and two females are aged between 18 and 34 years.

About 70 laptop computers, two saloon cars, 51 mobile phones, nine internet modems and other gadgets were recovered from their hideout during the operation.

The head of Public Relations of EOCO, Ms FaustinaLartey, disclosed this in a press release issued and sighted by the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

She said the suspects who were arrested in the first week of this month had been involved in human trafficking and cyber-crime related activities.

Ms Larteysaid following the arrest and subsequent screening of the suspects, it came to light that 45 of the individuals were victims of human trafficking while four were the traffickers.

TherescuedvictimshavebeenrepatriatedtoNigeriatobe reunited with their families while the four traffickers namely; GodstineOmoruyi, Junior NosaOmoruyi, Marvelous Omoruyi and EvbuomwanIdowu have been arraigned.

Their arrest followed intelligence obtained by the Office to the effect that some young Nigerians had been trafficked into the country.

"The said victims were lured into the country with the promise of securing jobs but were subsequently forced to engage in cyber-crime activities upon their arrival in the country," she added

The traffickers also resorted to various forms of physical torture and abuse to coerce their victims into subjection.

