Ghana: Veep, Speaker, Others, Bids Farewell to Former IGP Mr Peter Nanfuri

The Vice President,Dr MahamuduBawumia, yesterday joined thousands of mourners at the forecourt of the State House in Accra to bid farewell to the late Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Peter TenganabangNanfuri.

Mr Nanfuriwho served as 20th IGP from October 1, 1996 to January 21, 2001, died in February this year at the age of 80.

The solemn funeral service was also attended by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ernest Addison, Members of Parliament, Ministers of State, and the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The others were members of the Police Management Board, representatives of sister security agencies, retired officers, traditional rulers, clergy, and regional commanders.

A tribute by the Ghana Police Service, read by the Director General of Administration Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno said the Police fraternity was saddled by his death which had left an indelible mark in their hearts.

"You were one of our heroes who became the cornerstone of the Service. During your Administration you sought to improve the service conditions of all police officers irrespective of ranks and fought for numerous allowances for personnel,"he added.

The widow, Mrs Pearl Mansa Nanfuri, described her late husband as an inspirational man, adding that the pleasant memories of him would never fade away.

"He was my inspiration because he was hardworking and took his working life very serious," she added.

A tribute by the children stated "today we mourn your passing but are equally comfortedby the legacy you have left behind. We daresay, it is one which to date remain unparalleled."

In a sermon, a former Parish Priest of Christ the King Catholic Church, Reverend Father Andrew Campbell called on the public to be faithful to God and love one another.

Rev. Campbell urged the public to seek God first and not to be attached to material things.

He stressed the need for one to reflect on his or her life to see whether they were on the right path.

Rev. Fr Campbell admonished the public to care and support for the less privileged in the society.

After the funeral service, the body was airlifted to Jirapa for final funeral rites.

The late Mr Nanfuri, who was a lawyer, was born in October 12, 1942 at Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

He had his university education at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Nanfuri worked in various capacities within the Ghana Police Service. He was once the Director of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) in 1986 that dealt with state security related issues.

On July 23, 2005, Peter Nanfuri was unskinned as the 4th Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area. He was publicly presented in his new capacity at the Naa Yelpoe Park at Jirapa on April 28, 2007. His official or royal name or title is Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II.

The first Naa Ansoleh Ganaa, was appointed by the British colonial administration with the stool name of Naa Ansoleh Ganaa I. Nanfuri is his great-grandson.

The previous Paramount Chief, Bapereyiri Yelpore, died seven years earlier. Although, Nanfuri's father was a chief, he had to contest this position with some cousins.