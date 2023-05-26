Ghana: Medeama Will Win League-Coach Adotey

The Head Coach of Medeama SC, Augustine Evans Adotey, has made the boldest predictionyet for his Medeama side, declaring that the 'Mauves and Yellows' would emerge winners of the 2022/23 Premier League.

Medeama jumped to the top position of the league table after whipping Hearts of Oak 5-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, the day after Aduana SC 'bottled' their chances after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Accra Lions at the same venue.

Two goals from striker Jonathan Sowah and one each from Derrick Fordjour, Vincent Atinga and Kwasi Donsu 'dwarfed' a first half spot kick by Salifu Ibrahim to hand Hearts their ninth defeat of the season.

The win, the 16th out of 31 games for the Tarkwa based club saw them leapfrog Aduana Stars with three games remaining.

Aduana Stars has vowed to regain their top position, an undertaken that would require the new league leaders to establish a winning spree with the last three games to go.

Speaking to the media after the Phobia demolition, Coach Adotey stated that Medeama SC would win the league because they would not allow this opportunity to slip.

"Trust me, we would win the league after this victory. The dream was to climb to the summit of the league table, and that mission is fulfilled. We would maintain the top spot until the final day," he declared after the game.

According to him, he was not stunned by the score line because they were the better side on the day.

"This may not be an easy declaration, but it's something we're going to work hard to achieve."

Medeama lead the pack with 53 points, a point more than their closest followers, Aduana SC, with 52 points and Bechem United in third position with 51 points, indicating that they would have to win the rest of their matches.

But Coach Adotey says they welcome the challenge from their opponents and was confident Medeama would live up to expectation in this contest.

Commenting on the match against Hearts, he saidhe charged his boys to resort to a defensive strategy, but realizing how Hearts opened up to reduce the deficit, "my boys exploited the spaces left to add two more goals."

"I want to commend my players for their performance but there is work to be done and we are not resting at all until we achieve our target."

The 'Mauves and Yellows'he said, "Would tackle the remaining matches one at a time. We have Hearts behind us now, King Faisal is the next target; a win would keep us on top of the table before we face Samartex and end the season at home against Tamale City," he stated.