Nigeria: Insecurity Heightens in Imo As Gunmen Kill Local Leaders

The victims were killed in separate attacks.

Gunmen have killed Victor Ijioma, the traditional ruler of Orsu Obodo, a community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria's south-east.

The hoodlums also killed the traditional prime minister of Mgbele, otherwise known as the Isama of Mgbele, another community in the same council area.

The two victims were killed in separate attacks in different locations on Thursday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

How they were killed

Mr Ijioma, the traditional ruler of Orsu Obodo Community, was said to have been ambushed and killed at Umuamaka Junction in the neigbouring Izombe, another community in the council area.

A resident of the area, Ignatius Ogbonna, told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers killed Mr Ijioma while he was inside his car.

The attackers set the victim's body ablaze alongside his car after killing him, according to sources from the community.

The traditional prime minister, whose name could not be obtained as at the time of filing this report, was killed in Mgbele, his community.

Sources from the two communities said a joint team of security operatives, comprising the police and the military, had begun combing surrounding bushes in search of the attackers.

When contacted on Friday morning, the police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the attacks and the killings to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Barde, has drafted a "high-powered" team of police officers to track down the gunmen in the area.

Mr Barde commiserated with the families of Mr Ijioma and the slain prime minister, asking God to grant them the "fortitude to bear the sudden losses," Mr Okoye said.

Worsening Insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria's south-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Hundreds of people have been killed or injured in such attacks.

The latest attack comes about six days after gunmen killed two police officers at Okpala Junction in Ulakwo, a community in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state.

Last month, gunmen killed five police officers and a couple in the same community and council area.

The Nigerian government has accused outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.