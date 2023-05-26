Liberia: Eternal Word Ministries Donates Medical Supplies to Redemption Hospital

Monrovia — As part of its missionary works around the world, the Eternal Word Ministries have presented several medical supplies to the government's Redemption Hospital in Liberia. The medical supplies include dressing, wound care, syringes, and respirators among others.

Eternal Word Ministries was established years ago by Bishop Ernest Opuni and his wife in the United States of America. The ministry was birthed as part of God's effort to reach the world with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. It has made impact in the U.S., India, Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and now Liberia.

Making the presentation, the founder and head Pastor of the Ministries, Bishop Ernest Opuni prayed that the medical equipment will not just be tools to help and elevate the need of the community, but will go a long way to express and show the love of Jesus Christ that He has for mankind.

"Our vision for coming to Liberia is to reveal Christ's love for all and support the people of Liberia through our generosity in donating medical equipment to help address the healthcare problems in the country," Opuni said.

While in Liberia, the ministries will visit and give to the community in Chocolate City, and donate medical equipment to key government hospitals that are rendering free services in the country.

Also speaking during the presentation of medical equipment, Rev. Akosua Opuni lauded the management of the benefiting health facilities for their services to the country. Rev. Opuni revealed plans to keep supplying health facilities across the country to enhance their workings.

Receiving the items, the Officer in Charge (OIC) at Redemption Hospital, Williamatta William- Gibson lauded Eternal Word Ministries for seeing the need to be a help to the health facility. Madam William-Gibson said the item will go a long way in enhancing the workings at the institution.

As part of its activities, the ministries will also create free welfare checks with doctors and nurses both from USA and Liberia at Vikings Park, Gardnerville, Chocolate City this Friday, 26th of May 2023 beginning at 7:30am.

According to the team, the crusade will be followed by a two-day crusade dubbed "The same Jesus Crusade" where healing, deliverance, and restoration will take place at Vikings Park, Gardnerville, and Chocolate City.

It will commence in the evenings of the 26th and 27th of May at 6:30pm GMT daily. On May 28, a musical concert will be held at the Monrovia Christian fellowship to glorify the name of the Most High.

These events are expected to be well attended by residents of Monrovia, and most especially, those residing in Chocolate City are encouraged to turn up in their numbers for a week of recovery, restoration, rest, and final revival.