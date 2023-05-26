Liberia: All Set for CEO Walker Back Home Tournament

Monrovia — The stage is set for the CEO of Prince Walker Group of Companies, Prince Opoku Walker One Day Welcome Back Home Tournament on this Sunday, May 28 at the famous Kollie FC pitch within the vicinity of the Dry Rice Market area.

Four teams namely: Senior Brothers, USA Veterans, Champ Legends and Kesselly Boulevard All Stars will participate in the one day event that is expected to draw huge crowd as the humanitarian without border, the relentless giver and true son of the soil who arrives from the United States will gets a treat from friends and well wishers.

The tournament begins as early as 8:00 a.m. with Senior Brothers coming face to face with Champ legends in game one while USA Veterans led by CEO Walker will lock horns with Kesselly Boulevard All Stars in game two at 10: a.m.

For the final, the winner of game one will sort things out with winner of game two which starts at 12 noon. Refreshment will follow at the CEO mother's residence in the Maryland Center community.

This is the third edition of the Prince Walker Welcome Back Home Tournament with Champ Legends winning the inaugural edition while USA Veterans were triumphant in the second edition, all at the Kollie FC pitch. For this year's edition, Haja Legends are being replaced by Kesselly Boulevard All Stars who are the debutants.

This tournament will be followed by the CEO's Birthday tournament involving eight teams a week after the welcome back home tournament at the same venue. Details will follow in subsequent posts.