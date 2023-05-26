Liberia: United Workers Union Debunks Nuhace for Purportedly Representing Bea Mountain, Urges Workers to Desist Listening to Nuhace

Monrovia — The United Workers Union of Liberia (UWUL) has urged all employees of Bea Mountain Company to disregard the National Union of Hospitality, Aviation, Communications & Energy (NUHACE), stating that NUHACE has no authority to intervene or speak on behalf of Bea Mountain workers.

In an interview with Frontpage-Africa on Thursday, Mr. Dave Seneh, Secretary General of UWUL, stated, "The United Workers Union of Liberia remains the sole representative for workers at Bea Mountain and other corporate and public entities, rather than NUHACE, which has falsely claimed to represent workers at Bea Mountain, thereby undermining and intruding on our authority."

Seneh emphasized that Bea Mountain workers are exclusively represented by the United Workers Union of Liberia and not the National Union of Hospitality, Aviation, Communications & Energy, as claimed by NUHACE.

Seneh's remarks came in response to a formal notice dated May 16, 2023, issued by NUHACE, as well as claims made in the Wednesday edition of FPA. The notice was addressed to the Ministry of Labor and outlined NUHACE's plans to incite Bea Mountain workers to stage a protest against the management of Bea Mountain Company due to the alleged failure to implement recommendations aimed at improving the welfare of workers.

According to Seneh, NUHACE's intention to lead a protest at Bea Mountain poses a threat to the job security of workers, as NUHACE lacks the legitimacy to spearhead such actions on behalf of Bea Mountain employees.

"The representation of NUHACE as a representative for Bea Mountain is false and misleading, and it only jeopardizes the job security of workers if given any attention. NUHACE does not possess the legitimacy to represent Bea Mountain workers. All workers at Bea Mountain are legitimately recognized and represented by the United Workers Union of Liberia," stated Seneh.

Furthermore, UWUL explicitly distanced itself from NUHACE and urged all Bea Mountain workers not to be misled by NUHACE, emphasizing that any actions suggested by NUHACE, including abandoning work and protesting, are considered illegal. The United Workers Union of Liberia called on all employees of Bea Mountain to refrain from listening to anyone, including NUHACE, and to await further guidance exclusively from the United Workers Union of Liberia.