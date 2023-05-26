Gambia: Kuteh Jombulu to Welcome Gunjur Utd in 2nd Division League Today

26 May 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Kuteh Jombulu will welcome Gunjur United in their week-26 match of the 2022/2023 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League today, Friday 26th May 2023 at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium at 4.30pm.

Kuteh Jombulu must beat Gunjur United to improve their status in the Second Tier campaign following their woeful performance in the league campaign.

The Upper River Region based-club sit bottom-place on the Second Division League table with 13 points after 24 league outings.

Gunjur United will prepare to defeat Kuteh Jombulu to close the gap on teams above them on the Second Division League table.

The Coastal Town boys occupy 9th place on the Second Tier table with 34 points in 25 league matches.

