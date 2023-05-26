Ghana: Ban On Drumming and Noise-Making - ...FBOs, REGSEC, Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs Sign Pact

Faith-Based Organisations (FBOs) yesterday signed a declaration to confine crusades, convention and usual forms of worship to church building and avoid excessive noise during the period of the ban on noise making.

This was at an emergency meeting convened by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) with the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and the leadership of the FBOs.

The meeting was attended by the various religious denominations and members of the various traditional councils.

Per the declaration, the religious groups agreed to confine crusades, convention and usual forms of worship to church buildings and avoid excessive noise during the period of the ban in the interest of peace and harmony.

It also recommended the formation of a Steering Committee to monitor and manage any misunderstandings rising out of the celebration or observance of customs, tradition, festivals and worship in the Greater Accra Region.

All reports of infractions and infringement of the prescribed noise level during the stated period of the customary ban shall be referred to the Steering Committee which shall have powers of adjudication and compliance.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister and Chairman of the REGSEC, Mr Henry Quartey, signed on behalf of REGSEC, the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Aadegbon Ngmongmonwuyaa Kwesi Animle VI, signed for the members of the House, whilst Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned evangelist signed for the faith-based organisations.

The 12 points declaration which was a collective decision by the parties was also signed by the Director of the Chieftaincy Ministry, Mr Samuel Yeboah- Mensah.

Mr Quartey said the declaration was to ensure and promote peaceful coexistence between traditional leaders and the faith-based groups.

He said the meeting was not to change the tradition and values of the traditional leaders, but was to deepen the collaboration to ensure their activities and operations promote peace, and as well enhance the practice of democracy.

Mr Quartey said for many years the clergy had not had the opportunity to meet the members of the Regional House of Chiefs, to deliberate and find lasting solutions to the perennial religious controversies during ban on drumming and noise making.

The President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Aadegbon Ngmonngmonwuyaa Kwesi Animle VI, said the ban was not to intimidate any person, or religious groups, as it was a custom that needed to be adhered too.

He said although the House had received several complaints through the various traditional councils, such collaboration with the faith-based organisations would help find amicable solutions to the threats, and chaotic operations of those who capitalise on the situation to their advantage.

He said the members of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs through its various traditional leaders would collaborate with the religious groups in ensuring peaceful relations between the Church and the Ga Adangbe traditional councils.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh who expressed gratitude on behalf of the various faith-based organisations, thanked the members of the Regional House of Chiefs for their swift response to ensure peace and harmony within the region.